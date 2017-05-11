The single family residence built in Wagener Terrace close to Hampton Park in Charleston, South Carolina was originally a squat exposed cinder block duplex from the 1950’s that saw little modification over the years. The transformation that ensued saw the full spectrum of responses about the design and construction, from excitement and wonder to shock and disdain. Now complete, the single family residence has found it’s place and added to the context of the neighborhood.

The broad brush design of the house was to generate a light filled, airy volume for an owner with contemporary taste in art and design. With houses on either side and limited views the approach was to introduce natural light with translucent panels along the sides facing the neighboring residences and large glass panels framing the views of the trees and sky to the south. The double height main area that includes the entry, kitchen, two dining areas is the hub of the house. From here the floating stairs leads up to the loft-esque master suite with views out to the trees framed by the angled roof lines and the front deck. Through the hub, you see into the rear yard that has contemporary landscaping and an open air cabana.

The most striking feature of the house is the shape of the roof. It is dictated by the sun angles, the circulation on the interior space and exterior deck space while framing a view from the inside on both levels.

There was use of local craftsman and artisans throughout the construction of the house including the front door, exterior railing, cabinetry, custom metal chandelier, stained wood flooring and stair treads, metal awnings and a favorite poem written on the exterior wall in the stucco.