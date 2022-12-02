Located in the quiet town of Green Valley Lake, 7000+ feet in elevation, this 384 square foot fishing cabin built in 1920 held much promise for us. An opportunity to transform a utilitarian space into an experiential retreat.

Our goal for the project was two-fold. Interior: Maintain the original footprint of the cabin while maximizing its spatial quality through the use of a lighter color palette and window placements that frame the beauty of its forest landscape. Exterior: Extend into the natural surroundings through large front and rear decks for entertaining while preserving the exterior in harmony with its backdrop.

The result is a reimagined space meant to surprise those who pass through. On the inside, a tranquil space allowing for intimate and reflective thought. Outside, the large rear and front decks, surrounded by the trees and forest, become opportunities for sunrise yoga sessions, woodworking experiences, and backyard concerts.

Our renovation, a year-long process, included reinforcing the foundation, interior framing, finish carpentry work, and upcycled furnishings. In the end, we are proud of the work: a collaborative effort with an emphasis on respect for the space, each other, and the impact we hope it will have on our community.