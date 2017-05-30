Recently, the property’s team of scientist and guides found a new species, the Mashpi Torrenteer. The tree frog is native only to the Mashpi Reserve, increasing Ecuador’s amphibian count to more than 550 varieties. Roque Sevilla, former Mayor of Quito and a majority Mashpi shareholder, believes this finding only confirms the importance of conserving these forests. "It has been a great joy because it endorses what I felt the first time I went to Mashpi: A sublime place full of life and biological value; much of which has not been registered by science or perceived by us, the Ecuadorians. Therefore, I feel a moral obligation and a great illusion to preserve such a rich area."