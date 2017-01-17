This home was originally designed in 1964 by a professor of mine at UC Berkeley, AIA Gold Medal Winner, Joseph Esherick. The design was part of a complex of 6 "Demonstration Houses" for the newly established residential community, The Sea Ranch. Successfully attempting to integrate buildings into a completely natural northern California coastline setting, these homes won awards for their design nationally and internationally. Forty-five years later, I was asked by the Marks family to bring this worn and inefficiently functioning home into the twenty-first century. Respecting the insights and lessons I learned from Professor Esherick and following my own experiences of living over forty years in the same coast environment, we gutted the home, preserved many of the original materials, and I redesigned the essential pieces of the home that just did not work for this family, for the uses needed for this home, in this setting. The results won a People's Choice Design Award from the Redwood Empire Chapter of the AIA in 2012. Enjoy.