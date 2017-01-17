As you can see from the aerial photograph in this collection, this site is not only unique, but highly exposed to climate influences. The views and exposures demanded a design that was not only unique but extremely sensitive to these surrounding influences. A California Coastal Commission approved project, it had to go through many environmental study hoops to pass muster with approvals. It did so with flying colors and has proven to be an extremely energy-efficient and dramatic experience for its owners and observers.
As you can see from the aerial photograph in this collection, this site is not only unique, but highly exposed to climate influences. The views and exposures demanded a design that was not only unique but extremely sensitive to these surrounding influences. A California Coastal Commission approved project, it had to go through many environmental study hoops to pass muster with approvals. It did so with flying colors and has proven to be an extremely energy-efficient and dramatic experience for its owners and observers.

15 more saves

Set cover photo