Mar Vista Art Studio
New construction of a detached art studio over a two-car garage with balcony with reclaimed wood siding, solar photovoltaic panels. We complimented the building with a raised deck and outdoor fireplace connecting the existing main house to this new build in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
Located in the corner of the lot, the 2-story art studio is connected to the existing main house via a raised deck with outdoor fireplace and a meandering hardscape path
Access to the art studio is created by an exterior staircase clad in reclaimed wood
The art studio sits above a two-car garage connected to the alley
The near 2-story interior space is light filled yet private with roof overhangs clad in wood
View from the book loft mezzanine. Floors are cork tile
Art studio interior
View of book loft mezzanine with views to the east
View from the existing main house of the hardscape leading to the art studio and deck. The exterior stair has open risers
View of the raised deck, outdoor living room and fireplace at the art studio
View towards the art studio from a neighbor's property
Credits
- Clark Dugger