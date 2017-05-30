Mar Vista Art Studio

By Hsu McCullough
Mar Vista Art Studio
View Photos

New construction of a detached art studio over a two-car garage with balcony with reclaimed wood siding, solar photovoltaic panels. We complimented the building with a raised deck and outdoor fireplace connecting the existing main house to this new build in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

Located in the corner of the lot, the 2-story art studio is connected to the existing main house via a raised deck with outdoor fireplace and a meandering hardscape path

Access to the art studio is created by an exterior staircase clad in reclaimed wood

The art studio sits above a two-car garage connected to the alley

The near 2-story interior space is light filled yet private with roof overhangs clad in wood

View from the book loft mezzanine. Floors are cork tile

Art studio interior

View of book loft mezzanine with views to the east

View from the existing main house of the hardscape leading to the art studio and deck. The exterior stair has open risers

View of the raised deck, outdoor living room and fireplace at the art studio

View towards the art studio from a neighbor's property

Credits

Posted By
Hsu McCullough
@HMLA
Photographer
  • Clark Dugger

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 0
    • Full Baths
  • 0
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2014
    • Square Feet
  • 900