Maplewood Residence

By Design Platform
Maplewood Residence
View Photos

Interior renovation to a 1977 split level home. Including entry, living, dining, kitchen, staircase, and family room.

Design Platform uploaded Maplewood Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Dark Hardwood Floor, and Gas Burning Fireplace. New living room fireplace, concrete finish facade, floating stone hearth, and wide plank natural walnut flooring. Photo of Maplewood ResidenceView Photos

New living room fireplace, concrete finish facade, floating stone hearth, and wide plank natural walnut flooring.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Pendant Lighting, and Dark Hardwood Floor. Living room looking back toward entry area and kitchen. Custom metal railing, and natural walnut floors and stair treads. Photo 2 of Maplewood ResidenceView Photos

Living room looking back toward entry area and kitchen. Custom metal railing, and natural walnut floors and stair treads.

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Entry area looking toward living room. New steel monostringer staircase with floating walnut treads. Custom kitchen eat-in table to the right. Opening was enlarged between the kitchen and entry. Photo 3 of Maplewood ResidenceView Photos

Entry area looking toward living room. New steel monostringer staircase with floating walnut treads. Custom kitchen eat-in table to the right. Opening was enlarged between the kitchen and entry.

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, White Cabinet, Dark Hardwood Floor, Stone Tile Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Refrigerator, Microwave, Wall Oven, Dishwasher, and Undermount Sink. Fully renovated kitchen. High gloss white cabinets by Vogo. Silestone countertops around perimeter. Jenn Air Appliances. Natural stone backsplash by Decorative Materials Inc. Photo 4 of Maplewood ResidenceView Photos

Fully renovated kitchen. High gloss white cabinets by Vogo. Silestone countertops around perimeter. Jenn Air Appliances. Natural stone backsplash by Decorative Materials Inc.

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Dark Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, White Cabinet, and Microwave. Custom eat-in kitchen table. Solid Caesarstone waterfall fabricated by YK Stone. High gloss white cabinets by Vogo. Wide plank natural walnut flooring throughout. Photo 5 of Maplewood ResidenceView Photos

Custom eat-in kitchen table. Solid Caesarstone waterfall fabricated by YK Stone. High gloss white cabinets by Vogo. Wide plank natural walnut flooring throughout.

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, White Cabinet, Pendant Lighting, Microwave, and Dark Hardwood Floor. Custom eat-in kitchen table. Solid Caesarstone waterfall fabricated by YK Stone. Photo 6 of Maplewood ResidenceView Photos

Custom eat-in kitchen table. Solid Caesarstone waterfall fabricated by YK Stone.

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, White Cabinet, Stone Tile Backsplashe, Range Hood, and Cooktops. The undulating curves of the natural stone backsplash by Decorative Materials Inc. work with the dark countertop, which are both in contrast to the high gloss white cabinets by Vogo. Photo 7 of Maplewood ResidenceView Photos

The undulating curves of the natural stone backsplash by Decorative Materials Inc. work with the dark countertop, which are both in contrast to the high gloss white cabinets by Vogo.

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, and Dark Hardwood Floor. Detail of custom eat-in table and stiched leather stool. Photo 8 of Maplewood ResidenceView Photos

Detail of custom eat-in table and stiched leather stool.