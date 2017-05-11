Maplewood Residence
Interior renovation to a 1977 split level home. Including entry, living, dining, kitchen, staircase, and family room.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
New living room fireplace, concrete finish facade, floating stone hearth, and wide plank natural walnut flooring.
Living room looking back toward entry area and kitchen. Custom metal railing, and natural walnut floors and stair treads.
Entry area looking toward living room. New steel monostringer staircase with floating walnut treads. Custom kitchen eat-in table to the right. Opening was enlarged between the kitchen and entry.
Fully renovated kitchen. High gloss white cabinets by Vogo. Silestone countertops around perimeter. Jenn Air Appliances. Natural stone backsplash by Decorative Materials Inc.
Custom eat-in kitchen table. Solid Caesarstone waterfall fabricated by YK Stone. High gloss white cabinets by Vogo. Wide plank natural walnut flooring throughout.
Custom eat-in kitchen table. Solid Caesarstone waterfall fabricated by YK Stone.
The undulating curves of the natural stone backsplash by Decorative Materials Inc. work with the dark countertop, which are both in contrast to the high gloss white cabinets by Vogo.
Detail of custom eat-in table and stiched leather stool.