Just two blocks up from the Pacific Ocean, this Manhattan Beach, CA residence embodies the region’s architecture with large windows, natural materials, and a modern aesthetic. The beach house takes advantage of the ocean climate with multi-level wrap around porches that include chairs pointing towards the setting sun. With a focus on sustainability and natural materials, design and build firm, Beach House Design and Development specified reSAWN’s IRUKA shou sugi ban exterior siding.

Due to narrow beachfront lots, many Manhattan Beach properties take on a similar slender, rectangular shape. The shape allows homeowners to maximize interior square footage with a reduced footprint. The Beach House Design & Development home rises slightly over the other homes with its open two-story foyer that complements the 3-story entry glass curtain wall. Additionally, open expansive rooms are flooded with natural lighting through the exterior floor to ceiling window and door systems. Complementing the use of IRUKA shou sugi ban exterior siding and adding more natural wood, the interior is largely made up of reclaimed French Oak and Walnut.

reSAWN’s CHARRED offering features cypress, western red cedar, Accoya, Kebony, black walnut, red oak, white oak and reclaimed hemlock that is burnt in the Japanese tradition of shou sugi ban. Our award-winning CHARRED products pay homage to the traditional Japanese technique of “shou-sugi-ban” aka “yakisugi” without being literal. Historically very specific in their definition, “shousugi-ban” and “yakisugi” have become common nomenclature for modern charred wood designs in general. Shou sugi ban exterior siding is intended to weather beautifully in place, and maintain its performance standards. All of reSAWN’s CHARRED products are made in the USA, in their facility in Telford, PA.

Beach House Design & Development is an integrated real estate services specializing in the disciplines of architectural and interior design, build and construction and investment services.

With over 20 years of experience, their services are scaled to work on residential and commercial projects of all sizes, and they specifically target clients who demand a seamless approach in their real estate acquisition, design, construction or disposition.