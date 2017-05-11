We had been coming up to Mammoth Lakes for years to ski and mountain bike during the warmer months. With relatively little updates to many of the resorts and vacation offerings we started looking into building something new with a rustic modern feel. One spring trip up we came across two lots that were being sold as one parcel and decided to jump into our plan: build two modern style homes in a quiet residential area within walking distance to the main hub for skiing/biking access, shops and restaurants - The Village. Within a year we broke ground on the first of two 4BR/4Bath homes that fit the characteristic cabin charm but provide all the modern upgrades and streamlined look that we wanted in a home in the mountains.

The first home, completed in 2017, is 50 Rusty Lane and is 3383 sq ft. with a large deck off the open floorplan kitchen/living space. Our idea was to invite the outside in and create an interaction with neighbors, passersby, and enjoy the natural surroundings. The lots are south facing so they get lots of light year round. With large and extended families in mind, the kitchen features two refrigerator/freezers, two dishwashers, a 12' island, a butler's pantry and lots of space for entertaining. Two master suites, one upstairs, one down, can allow two families easy overnights and two secondary bedrooms are large enough to provide tons of room for kids, guests and more. A family room downstairs also gives kids their space to hang out with friends and play video games while the adults gather upstairs. The property is well within walking distance to The Village a favorite spot for eating, shopping and access to Canyon Lodge Gondola for skiing in the winter and mountain biking in the summer.

Other priorities for the home are clean, modern lines, chunky, large windows and inner workings that make the home a very comfortable stay. There are two flash water heaters in the large mechanical room and Nest thermostats control the upstairs and downstairs heating. Floors are wide plank white oak throughout matching the cedar ceilings in the upstairs. Porcelain tile showers, a water jet tub and custom walnut cabinetry round out the details of this rustic modern home.