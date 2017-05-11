Zen and dreamlike, this is a daring example of less is more. We loved the dramatic geometric lines and complete lack of ornamentation which let the architecture and the landscape shine.

Set in an almond grove on the southern part of the island, Mallorca Villa was designed by John Pawson and Claudio Silvestrin, the duo responsible for designing leading retail locations for Calvin Klein and Giorgio Armani. With stunning views of the sea and the mountains, it is a highly expressive and unusual structure, and a daring leap into what a residential space can mean.

Grand in scale and humble in tone, it is reminiscent of an art installation, and it’s clean sharp delineated lines of vertical and geometric shapes evokes a modern take on antiquity. Equal parts mid century modern and ancient adobe castle, the striking minimalist emphasis in and out and use of raw, natural materials creates a harmonious palette with the landscape.