The Lac Brûlé House is located in forest on 15 acres of land the house was located on a plateau in mountains. Local materials, textures combining wood and aluminum. These clean, rectilinear volumes create spaces that intersect, letting light into the sky and give a view of the forest at all times. All seasons of the Laurentians are in the spotlight.

The site

The site

South façade

South façade

South elevation with screen porch

South elevation with screen porch

Aluminium tiles on the exteriors walls, aluminium inserts into the wood clading.

Aluminium tiles on the exteriors walls, aluminium inserts into the wood clading.

Volumes of roofs with lines accentuated by the cutting of black aluminum

Volumes of roofs with lines accentuated by the cutting of black aluminum

North façade

North façade

Main entrance façade

Main entrance façade

Théo the Leonberger owner dog :)

Théo the Leonberger owner dog :)

Garage and greenhouse

Garage and greenhouse

Interiors

Interiors

Staircase

Staircase

Kitchen, all wood finishes was taken from the forest.

Kitchen, all wood finishes was taken from the forest.

Corridor view

Corridor view

Jean-Yves Rouleau, designer of the Lac Brûlé House, enthuses that the home's "clean, rectilinear volumes create spaces that intersect, letting light into the sky and give a view of the forest at all times." Near the living room, a skylight filled with a hammock allows the homeowners to view the stars at night.

Jean-Yves Rouleau, designer of the Lac Brûlé House, enthuses that the home’s “clean, rectilinear volumes create spaces that intersect, letting light into the sky and give a view of the forest at all times.” Near the living room, a skylight filled with a hammock allows the homeowners to view the stars at night.