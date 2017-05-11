Maison Lac Brûlé
The Lac Brûlé House is located in forest on 15 acres of land the house was located on a plateau in mountains. Local materials, textures combining wood and aluminum. These clean, rectilinear volumes create spaces that intersect, letting light into the sky and give a view of the forest at all times. All seasons of the Laurentians are in the spotlight.
The site
South façade
South elevation with screen porch
Aluminium tiles on the exteriors walls, aluminium inserts into the wood clading.
Volumes of roofs with lines accentuated by the cutting of black aluminum
North façade
Main entrance façade
Théo the Leonberger owner dog :)
Garage and greenhouse
Interiors
Staircase
Kitchen, all wood finishes was taken from the forest.
Corridor view
Jean-Yves Rouleau, designer of the Lac Brûlé House, enthuses that the home’s “clean, rectilinear volumes create spaces that intersect, letting light into the sky and give a view of the forest at all times.” Near the living room, a skylight filled with a hammock allows the homeowners to view the stars at night.