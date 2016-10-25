The goal of this project was to break conventional notions of what we “need” in a house and design for the clients specific lifestyle. KEM STUDIO went through a comprehensive research process to define the parameters of the project, analyze the clients lifestyle and develop a clear idea for the project. The big idea centered around 3 principals. First was to be modern, minimal and sustainable: focus on the experience with volume, light and interactions more than square footage. Second was to emphasis the interaction of the house with the site and hillside: draw from the owner’s rural background and her unconventional, creative interpretations. Third was to be super efficient: the budget is very modest and the clients desire is to have very little waste, a high level of sustainability and low maintenance. The design met those goals and responded to her lifestyle as a writer, musician, runner, cinephile and creative spirit. Functionally it translates into a 1,200 sf, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a modest budget.