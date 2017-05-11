M3 House

By OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
M3 House
In this design, the characteristics of the plot, located in a consolidated residential urban fabric have played a key role.

In a search for privacy and views to the sea, the starting compact volume is broken up to open up a courtyard.

A complex series of transparencies, reflections and long views across the patio strengthens the continuous presence of endless spaces.

Credits

Posted By
OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
@OLARQ_osvaldoluppiarchitects
Photographer
  • Mauricio Fuertes
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 5
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 560

    • Press

    Awards
  • Bulthaup Award
    • Publications
  • Bulthaup blog