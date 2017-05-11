In this design, the characteristics of the plot, located in a consolidated residential urban fabric have played a key role.
In a search for privacy and views to the sea, the starting compact volume is broken up to open up a courtyard.
A complex series of transparencies, reflections and long views across the patio strengthens the continuous presence of endless spaces.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
- Mauricio Fuertes
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
5
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2017
Square Feet
560
