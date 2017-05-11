This triplex townhome residence is set in Miami’s glamorous Design District, home to luxury shops, fine dining and acclaimed art collections. Designed by Addison House, the home presents a flow-through layout, complimented by a subtle and neutral color palette, as well as pieces by top Italian designers, like Pianca and Tonelli. The modern space is illuminated by natural lighting from floor-to-ceiling, double-height windows. The residence’s finest feature is a private rooftop only accessible from within the unit. Nearly 1,400 square feet of open terrace offers stunning vistas of Biscayne Bay and the city skyline - exemplifying a true entertainer’s paradise. Designed to accommodate a summer kitchen, Jacuzzi, and outdoor living room, the sprawling deck is set with a six-person dining table and separate lounge seating area.