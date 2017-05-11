Luxe Townhome in Miami's Design District
This triplex townhome residence is set in Miami’s glamorous Design District, home to luxury shops, fine dining and acclaimed art collections. Designed by Addison House, the home presents a flow-through layout, complimented by a subtle and neutral color palette, as well as pieces by top Italian designers, like Pianca and Tonelli. The modern space is illuminated by natural lighting from floor-to-ceiling, double-height windows. The residence’s finest feature is a private rooftop only accessible from within the unit. Nearly 1,400 square feet of open terrace offers stunning vistas of Biscayne Bay and the city skyline - exemplifying a true entertainer’s paradise. Designed to accommodate a summer kitchen, Jacuzzi, and outdoor living room, the sprawling deck is set with a six-person dining table and separate lounge seating area.
First Level
Chef-inspired kitchen, formal dining and seating area
Second floor, multi-functional lounge room
First Bedroom featuring a vibrant color palette
Second Bedroom featuring a monochromatic color scheme
Elegant Master Suite
Private Rooftop Terrace
Lounge Seating Area
Outdoor Dining Area
Credits
- Addison House
- Lineaire