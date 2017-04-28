Lucky John Home

By Imbue Design
Lucky John Home
In 2016 Utah became the fastest growing state in the nation. It could be Utah's booming tech industry or the new Adobe and Goldman Sachs headquarters there. It might be the world renown outdoor recreation or Salt Lake City's incredible secret foodie scene. It could be that the gold rush has been replaced by a snow rush. Regardless of whatever 'it' is, it brought the owners of The Lucky John home from from the Midwest to the Rocky Mountains.

The Lucky John home's lot is literally located just minutes from Park City's world class ski resorts. In order to capture views of "the greatest snow on earth" and the mountain slopes that contain it, the owners asked that the main level be situated on the upper level of the home's two stories. In an added effort to maximize the views the roof plane above the living space lifts up creating a ski-slope like pitch.

Hoping to maximize their time on the slopes, the owners also requested maintenance free materials that would be as durable as they are naturally beautiful. Natural stone, corten steel, and ipe wood were chosen due to their ability to age gracefully in spite of the nation's most destructive freeze-thaw cycles. Over time these material will put on a patina full of depth and rich color.

Floor to ceiling windows are located throughout the home. In the public spaces they breathe in light, fresh air, and mountain views. In the private areas, they bring mature coniferous trees into the bedroom and bathroom spaces creating a cozy intimate privacy.

Park City's cold months are long but warm cherry wood cabinets and tigerwood floors keep the interior feeling warm and cozy when the snow flies. Windows on all sides drink in every ounce of light during the shorter daylight season.

Skiing, the Sundance Film Festival, the vitality for life: whatever brings people to Utah, the Lucky John home is what keeps its owners here.

South West View

South East View

South Elevation

Corten Volume

North Elevation

Staircase Viewed from Exterior

Main Entry

Main Staircase

Main Staircase

Great Room - Looking Toward Living Room

Great Room - Looking Toward Kitchen

Great Room - Looking Toward Kitchen

Kitchen

Detail

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom Vanity

Rooftop Deck

Rooftop Deck

Credits

Posted By
Imbue Design
@imbuedesign
Architect
Interior Design
  • Tamara Mateus
Landscape Design
  • Mark Puddy
Builder
  • Bench Mark Modern
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Park City, Utah
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 4350
    • Lot Size
  • 1.74 Acres