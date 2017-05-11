Lucent Modern

By Buttrick Projects Architecture+Design
Lucent Modern
The clients desired a versatile, informal family home centered on a bright, day-lit main room that could comfortably accommodate a range of uses as well as objects, furniture and pictures. White surfaces interplay with natural wood cabinets and floors to add warmth and detail throughout the house. The main space abuts a private, narrow garden, and multiple pairs of French doors are used to open the building to the exterior space, light and vegetation.

Credits

Posted By
Buttrick Projects Architecture+Design
@buttrickprojects
Builder
  • Rod Beaton Construction
Photographer
  • Matthew Millman

Overview

Location
  • Mill Valley, California