Vote for the 2020 Dwell Design Awards
Vote for the 2020 Dwell Design Awards

LR2 House

By MONTALBA ARCHITECTS
LR2 House
View Photos

LR2 House overlooks Pasadena and its adjacent mountains from its hillside perch. This new 4,200-square-foot house is made up of several distinct living volumes and programs. In response to the client’s desire to retain a significant portion of the existing flat pad between adjacent slopes, the volumes are stacked to create a rotated series of rectangular masses abutting the hillside, each with its own take on indoor/outdoor space. Outdoor breezeways, porches, courtyards, covered walkways and an immense rooftop deck extend the reaches of the limited floor area to the natural chaparral and views beyond. The house includes guest suites, a home office, gym, and theatre screening room, as well as abundant outdoor spaces, all taking in views of the surrounding hills and valley.

LR2’s programmatic elements peel away from the primary group of building blocks and shift to follow the rough slope of the hillside terrain. The intended entry sequence flows with the landscape, guiding visitors along a reaching sidewalk that extends under the mass of the building. The compression of the resulting space offers a unique arrival experience incorporating the natural creek just beyond front door, which is nestled on the second floor.

MONTALBA ARCHITECTS uploaded LR2 House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
The LR2 House is perched on a hillside overlooking Pasadena and its adjacent mountains. Photo of LR2 House modern home

The LR2 House is perched on a hillside overlooking Pasadena and its adjacent mountains.

The three main levels programmatically function independently with a spine of vertical access through each. Photo 2 of LR2 House modern home

The three main levels programmatically function independently with a spine of vertical access through each.

The angular, concrete panel facade is carved inward to maintain privacy. Once inside, the facade gives way to a light-filled interior with indoor/outdoor living spaces framing views. Photo 3 of LR2 House modern home

The angular, concrete panel facade is carved inward to maintain privacy. Once inside, the facade gives way to a light-filled interior with indoor/outdoor living spaces framing views.

The plan is rotated and shifted and the envelope sculpted to maximize views to the surrounding hills Photo 4 of LR2 House modern home

The plan is rotated and shifted and the envelope sculpted to maximize views to the surrounding hills

Photo 5 of LR2 House modern home
The dark, angular, panel facade gives way to a light-filled interior of soft wood and bright white finishes. Photo 6 of LR2 House modern home

The dark, angular, panel facade gives way to a light-filled interior of soft wood and bright white finishes.

A neutral interior palette creates a backdrop for the family’s art and photography collection. Photo 7 of LR2 House modern home

A neutral interior palette creates a backdrop for the family’s art and photography collection.

Photo 8 of LR2 House modern home
Photo 9 of LR2 House modern home
Photo 10 of LR2 House modern home
Photo 11 of LR2 House modern home
Exterior skin defines an interior space that, when extruded out, becomes additional livable / occupiable space Photo 12 of LR2 House modern home

Exterior skin defines an interior space that, when extruded out, becomes additional
livable / occupiable space

Photo 13 of LR2 House modern home

Credits

Posted By
MONTALBA ARCHITECTS
@davidmontalba
Architect
Builder
  • Sarlan Builders
Photographer
  • Kevin Scott

Overview

Location
  • Pasadena, California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Square Feet
  • 4200