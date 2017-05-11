Los Palmos

By SVK Interior Design
Los Palmos
View Photos

SVK Interior Design is an interiors firm based in San Francisco led by principal designer Senalee Kapelevich.

The homeowners hired Senalee to help them reconfigure and design their cramped kitchen. The couple have 2 boys and wanted something bright, cheerful and more functional, and they love mid-century modern style.

Troy Kashanipour Architecture was brought in for larger structural changes, like moving a small basement staircase out of the kitchen corner, allowing enough space to add an island and dining table. Kai of Kaimade fabricated the beautiful, push-release cabinetry out of elm with laminate fronts, including a custom pantry/command center.

Located in San Francisco's foggy Monterey Heights neighborhood, floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors were installed to bring in as much light as possible. We kept the palette minimal for brightness, as well as to highlight the beautiful wood tones and the texture of the Heath Ceramics wall tile.

SVK Interior Design uploaded Los Palmos through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Range, Range Hood, Engineered Quartz Counter, White Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Laminate Cabinet, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Undermount Sink. The Heath Ceramics wall tile backsplash was extended to full height and behind floating shelves to add texture and character to the minimal kitchen. Photo of Los PalmosView Photos

The Heath Ceramics wall tile backsplash was extended to full height and behind floating shelves to add texture and character to the minimal kitchen.

Modern home with Kitchen, White Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Laminate Cabinet, Engineered Quartz Counter, and Light Hardwood Floor. Custom pantry and design center, cabinetry by Kaimade Photo 2 of Los PalmosView Photos

Custom pantry and design center, cabinetry by Kaimade

Modern home with Kitchen, Range, Engineered Quartz Counter, White Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Laminate Cabinet, and Ceramic Tile Backsplashe. Cabinetry and floating shelves by Kaimade, Heath Ceramics wall tile Photo 3 of Los PalmosView Photos

Cabinetry and floating shelves by Kaimade, Heath Ceramics wall tile

Modern home with Kitchen, Dishwasher, Engineered Quartz Counter, Wood Counter, Light Hardwood Floor, and Pendant Lighting. Floor to ceiling windows brighten the small footprint. Custom elm wood table by Kaimade. Photo 4 of Los PalmosView Photos

Floor to ceiling windows brighten the small footprint. Custom elm wood table by Kaimade.

Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Range, Range Hood, Engineered Quartz Counter, White Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Laminate Cabinet, Undermount Sink, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Pendant Lighting, and Recessed Lighting. Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below. Photo 5 of Los PalmosView Photos

Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below.

Credits

Posted By
SVK Interior Design
@SVK_ID
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Michele Lee Willson Photography
Style
  • Modern