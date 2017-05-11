SVK Interior Design is an interiors firm based in San Francisco led by principal designer Senalee Kapelevich.
The homeowners hired Senalee to help them reconfigure and design their cramped kitchen. The couple have 2 boys and wanted something bright, cheerful and more functional, and they love mid-century modern style.
Troy Kashanipour Architecture was brought in for larger structural changes, like moving a small basement staircase out of the kitchen corner, allowing enough space to add an island and dining table. Kai of Kaimade fabricated the beautiful, push-release cabinetry out of elm with laminate fronts, including a custom pantry/command center.
Located in San Francisco's foggy Monterey Heights neighborhood, floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors were installed to bring in as much light as possible. We kept the palette minimal for brightness, as well as to highlight the beautiful wood tones and the texture of the Heath Ceramics wall tile.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The Heath Ceramics wall tile backsplash was extended to full height and behind floating shelves to add texture and character to the minimal kitchen.
Custom pantry and design center, cabinetry by Kaimade
Cabinetry and floating shelves by Kaimade, Heath Ceramics wall tile
Floor to ceiling windows brighten the small footprint. Custom elm wood table by Kaimade.
Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below.
Credits
- Michele Lee Willson Photography