SVK Interior Design is an interiors firm based in San Francisco led by principal designer Senalee Kapelevich.

The homeowners hired Senalee to help them reconfigure and design their cramped kitchen. The couple have 2 boys and wanted something bright, cheerful and more functional, and they love mid-century modern style.

Troy Kashanipour Architecture was brought in for larger structural changes, like moving a small basement staircase out of the kitchen corner, allowing enough space to add an island and dining table. Kai of Kaimade fabricated the beautiful, push-release cabinetry out of elm with laminate fronts, including a custom pantry/command center.

Located in San Francisco's foggy Monterey Heights neighborhood, floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors were installed to bring in as much light as possible. We kept the palette minimal for brightness, as well as to highlight the beautiful wood tones and the texture of the Heath Ceramics wall tile.