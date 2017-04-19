Symmetry and Amazing light

The owners of this contemporary home contacted Craft of Architecture to make their dream come true. They were struck by its lightness and abundant use of glass and envisaged a similar look and feel for a new home they were planning.

The architects, met with the client on site to discuss the project and their initial brief was to renovate a small house, which already existed. However everyone was stunned by the sheer beauty and location; it was one of the most amazing sites seen in Cape Town.

‘The location in Bishopscourt, Constantia overlooks the World Heritage site of Kirstenbosch Gardens. From the proposed location of their future reception rooms one couldn’t even see a neighbouring house due to the trees, which framed the overall view of the mountain and Kirstenbosch.’