Long Story Short Hostel
Located in a horseshoe-shaped fortress from the 17th century, the Long Story Short Hostel offers modern accommodations in a historic piece of the Czech Republic.
The resulting collaboration of a driven businesswoman and world traveler, interior designer Denisa Strmiskova, local craftsmen, and the property owner, the hostel blends history and modernity to create stylish sleeping quarters and communal spaces. Named for the long, continuous layout of the building, as well as the short-term accommodations it provides, the Long Story Short provides 56 beds in both private and shared rooms. Private rooms offer a sumptuous stay with a private bath, while shared dorms follow the original layout of the sleeping quarters. An arched hallway composed of pure, white walls organically links the sleeping quarters to the reception and communal space at the heart of the hostel.
Interior furnishings and spaces are stylishly composed, blending dark accents with pastel colors and pure white walls. Raw materials such as wood, stone, and metal add warmth and texture. Custom furniture and vintage pieces meld contemporary notions with historic character. Sophisticated lighting styled from scenography creates a subdued ambiance of light and shadow.
Private rooms provide lush, comfortable accommodations with arched ceilings and day lit filled interiors.
The deluxe
A private en-suite bath comes with the luxury of the private rooms.
The biggest dorm room sleeps 10, with four up top and six below. The mezzanine sleeping area maintains the cool factor with perforated guards.
Bent metal stair treads and risers incorporate a modern element which provides access to the sleeping quarters up top.
The 4 Dorm is a spacious apartment style dorm set up with two beds up top, and two beds below, in addition to a private living area.
Shared baths, detail oriented to provide modern bath accommodations, are available to guests lodging in dorms.
Sliding wood barn doors conceal shower rooms.
The Girls Choice, 6 bed dorm is complete with a custom built mezzanine floor.
The en-suite bathroom of the Girls Choice dorm, complete with all the essentials a girly traveler may need.
Informal lounge spaces along the arched corridor provide ample opportunities for interaction between travelers.
The reception space is the heart of the hostel, providing lounge areas adjacent to the cafe.
The Cooking Bar Cafe provides beverages, freshly made breads, and other high end snacks in a shared place to relax.
Mid-century modern furniture pieces with blue pastel upholstery and warm wood tones accent the white, bright corridors.
Wooden beams, wood floors, and wood furniture pieces introduce raw elements and textures.
Uniquely designed wood framing and bent metal stairs create a uniquely formed mezzanine and sleeping area with modern detailing.
Unique branding is integrated along the corridors to provide way-finding.
The cohesive design extends throughout the completion of the design, including the small toiletry details.
Credits
- Denisa Strmiskova