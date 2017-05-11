Loft Saint-Maur

By Atelier Barda
Loft Saint-Maur
Renovation of the 2nd floor of an industrial building in the 11th arrondissement in Paris.

Credits

Posted By
Atelier Barda
@atelierbarda
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
Structure
  Apartment
    Style
  Modern
    Year
  2013
    Square Feet
  1615

    • Press