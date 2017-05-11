Loft Saint-Maur
Renovation of the 2nd floor of an industrial building in the 11th arrondissement in Paris.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Atelier Barda
- Antonio Virga Architect
Interior Design
- Atelier Barda
- Antonio Virga Architect
Photographer
Overview
Location
Structure
Apartment
Style
Modern
Year
2013
Square Feet
1615