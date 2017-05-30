Living every day in a design museum, breathing design uncompromisingly in every detail, be it the furniture or tea canisters or textiles - that perfectly captures the theme when Microsoft designer Nithin Ismail started curating his own bachelor pad. Set in the city of Hyderabad in India, but unlike this heritage city’s celebrated Indo-Islamic architectural influences, the designer was more fascinated with Nordic minimalism. “I did not want to see it as interior design, but rather a celebration of product design”. The space in itself is drawn to the background as an open canvas abundant in white with black accents, drawing attention to a few objects that reflect the passion of its creators.

Going Nordic also meant going across borders for sourcing almost everything since the theme is a contradiction to most Indian designs. It was a journey of discovery of many retailers across the world who shared similar passions, and for many of them it was their first order to India. In fact there isn’t much at home that was picked from a brick-and-mortar store. “When I come back home after a passionate day at work, it’s often felt the same passion is carried home but on a different scale, from pixels to the physical space where I live”. Nithin Ismail is a Sr. Design Manager for Studio SAGA, the team behind Microsoft Edge on Windows. “I try to remember almost every designer’s name behind each and every detail that makes this space a museum of their creations, with gratitude and great admiration”.