LIV233

By Hudson Harr
LIV233
View Photos

LIV233 consists of three luxury residences two blocks from the water in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, FL. Skyward Living partnered with Mesh Architecture to design intimate yet open and functional spaces that bring in light from all angles. The project team is thrilled by the way each element evolved combining natural and urban aspects from the surrounding environment to create a cohesive and crisp aesthetic. We hope you love it!

Hudson Harr uploaded LIV233 through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Top terrace. Photo of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Top terrace.

South facing facade. Photo 2 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

South facing facade.

Home office and foyer. Photo 3 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Home office and foyer.

Office. Photo 4 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Office.

Kitchen and floating stairs. Photo 5 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Kitchen and floating stairs.

Living Room. Photo 6 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Living Room.

6 Person Kitchen Island. Photo 7 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

6 Person Kitchen Island.

Path to the Dining Room. Photo 8 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Path to the Dining Room.

Stairway to 3rd level. Photo 9 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Stairway to 3rd level.

Formal seating area. Photo 10 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Formal seating area.

Guest bedroom. Photo 11 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Guest bedroom.

Master Bedroom in the Trees. Photo 12 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Master Bedroom in the Trees.

Master Bath. Photo 13 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Master Bath.

View from master closet. Photo 14 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

View from master closet.

Loft Photo 15 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Loft

Loft with view of the City. Photo 16 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Loft with view of the City.

Top Terrace. Photo 17 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Top Terrace.

Rear Terrace. Photo 18 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Rear Terrace.

Front patio. Photo 19 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Front patio.

Photo 20 of LIV233 modern homeView Photos

Credits

Posted By
h
Hudson Harr
@skywardliving
Architect
  • MESH
Interior Design
Builder
  • Skyward Living
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Scandanavian
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 3000