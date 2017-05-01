LIV233 consists of three luxury residences two blocks from the water in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, FL. Skyward Living partnered with Mesh Architecture to design intimate yet open and functional spaces that bring in light from all angles. The project team is thrilled by the way each element evolved combining natural and urban aspects from the surrounding environment to create a cohesive and crisp aesthetic. We hope you love it!
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Top terrace.
South facing facade.
Home office and foyer.
Office.
Kitchen and floating stairs.
Living Room.
6 Person Kitchen Island.
Path to the Dining Room.
Stairway to 3rd level.
Formal seating area.
Guest bedroom.
Master Bedroom in the Trees.
Master Bath.
View from master closet.
Loft
Loft with view of the City.
Top Terrace.
Rear Terrace.
Front patio.
Credits
- MESH
- Skyward Living