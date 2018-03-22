Litchfield Terrace II is a one bedroom, one bathroom home in Park Slope. This home’s sitting room is given character by a mix of up-to-the-minute pieces and exotic accessories – the turquoise sofa and the collection of statuettes are especially charming – while the master bedroom’s made special by its astroturfed terrace. Park Slope’s known for its abundance of hip eateries and boutiques, and they’re all within easy reach here. You’re also very close to Prospect Park, next to which you’ll find the Brooklyn Museum. And it’s around a two-minute walk to the nearest subway, at Grand Army Plaza.