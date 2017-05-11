Linea Residence

By
Linea Residence
View Photos

Amongst Palm Springs’ dramatic mountain backdrop, Linea is an artistic composition of 14 all-white, modern, architectural private estates. The work of designers and architects, Andrew Adler and Anthony Poon. The objective; minimal lines, walls of glass, with head-on western and southern mountain range views.

This home, one of the premier residences at Linea, is currently listed at $2.75 million by Rich Nolan of The Agency.

uploaded Linea Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Andrew Adler
  • Anthony Poon
Photographer
  • David Blank

Overview

Location
  • Palm Springs, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 5
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 4790
    • Lot Size
  • 18,402

    • Press

    Publications
  • The Agency Listing