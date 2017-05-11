Linea Residence
Amongst Palm Springs’ dramatic mountain backdrop, Linea is an artistic composition of 14 all-white, modern, architectural private estates. The work of designers and architects, Andrew Adler and Anthony Poon. The objective; minimal lines, walls of glass, with head-on western and southern mountain range views.
This home, one of the premier residences at Linea, is currently listed at $2.75 million by Rich Nolan of The Agency.
uploaded Linea Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Andrew Adler
- Anthony Poon
Photographer
- David Blank
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
5
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2017
Square Feet
4790
Lot Size
18,402
Press
Publications