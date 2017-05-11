Amongst Palm Springs’ dramatic mountain backdrop, Linea is an artistic composition of 14 all-white, modern, architectural private estates. The work of designers and architects, Andrew Adler and Anthony Poon. The objective; minimal lines, walls of glass, with head-on western and southern mountain range views.

This home, one of the premier residences at Linea, is currently listed at $ 2.75 million by Rich Nolan of The Agency.