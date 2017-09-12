Life After Madrid is a minimalist apartment located in Ljubljana, Slovenia, designed by Arhitektura d.o.o.. The small urban apartment is located in one of the famous skyscrapers designed by the renowned Slovenian architect Edvard Ravnikar. These were built all across Ljubljana in the early 1960s, reflecting the tendency to fill the gaps in the city centre and the desire to build as many flats as possible. The construction of these skyscrapers brought a new, “metropolitan” way of life to the city centre, while simultaneously making use of the available town space. The apartments were built according to the highest living standards and are distinguished by their rationally designed centralized floor plan. This kind of layout allows more daylight to enter the living space and ensures a good communication between the individual parts of the flat.