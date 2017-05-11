L'Horizon Resort and Spa
Located just minutes from downtown Palm Springs, L’Horizon was originally a favorite midcentury hideaway for the Hollywood elite, attracting guests that included Marilyn Monroe and Betty Grable. The historic property was built in 1952 by renowned midcentury architect William F. Cody, and it was recently completely restored by LA–based residential designer Steve Hermann.
The updates pay homage to the property’s heritage: Hermann gutted the interiors and made contemporary updates while still working within the framework of the original midcentury architecture. He was guided by the question: "What would Cody have designed if he made this property today?"
L'Horizon Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, California
L'Horizon's main house and the 25 desert chic bungalows were originally built as a vacation getaway for Hollywood producer Jack Wrather—of Lassie and Lone Ranger fame. Designer Steve Hermann recently added an open-air spa and an alfresco restaurant.
The desert-chic property is a luxury no-kids-allowed getaway with a private club-like feel. The top-notch design helped earn the property it's a spot as a recent member of Leading Hotels of the World.
Credits
- William F. Cody
- Steve Hermann
- L'Horizon Resort and Spa