L'Horizon Resort and Spa

By
L'Horizon Resort and Spa
View Photos

$230 per night

Room2 guests
Palm Springs, California
Book This

Located just minutes from downtown Palm Springs, L’Horizon was originally a favorite midcentury hideaway for the Hollywood elite, attracting guests that included Marilyn Monroe and Betty Grable. The historic property was built in 1952 by renowned midcentury architect William F. Cody, and it was recently completely restored by LA–based residential designer Steve Hermann.

The updates pay homage to the property’s heritage: Hermann gutted the interiors and made contemporary updates while still working within the framework of the original midcentury architecture. He was guided by the question: "What would Cody have designed if he made this property today?"

Modern home with Outdoor, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Trees, Grass, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Hardscapes, and Desert. L'Horizon Resort &amp; Spa in Palm Springs, California Photo of L'Horizon Resort and SpaView Photos

L'Horizon Resort &amp; Spa in Palm Springs, California

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Walkways, Shrubs, Desert, Landscape Lighting, and Grass. Photo 2 of L'Horizon Resort and SpaView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Rug Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Bed, Night Stands, and Chair. Photo 3 of L'Horizon Resort and SpaView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Stone Fences, Wall, Trees, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Shrubs. Photo 4 of L'Horizon Resort and SpaView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Grass, and Desert. Photo 5 of L'Horizon Resort and SpaView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Boulders, Hardscapes, Walkways, Desert, Trees, and Shrubs. L'Horizon's main house and the 25 desert chic bungalows were originally built as a vacation getaway for Hollywood producer Jack Wrather—of Lassie and Lone Ranger fame. Designer Steve Hermann recently added an open-air spa and an alfresco restaurant. Photo 6 of L'Horizon Resort and SpaView Photos

L'Horizon's main house and the 25 desert chic bungalows were originally built as a vacation getaway for Hollywood producer Jack Wrather—of Lassie and Lone Ranger fame. Designer Steve Hermann recently added an open-air spa and an alfresco restaurant.

Modern home with Outdoor, Hardscapes, Gardens, Landscape Lighting, Grass, Desert, and Trees. The desert-chic property is a luxury no-kids-allowed getaway with a private club-like feel. The top-notch design helped earn the property it's a spot as a recent member of Leading Hotels of the World. Photo 7 of L'Horizon Resort and SpaView Photos

The desert-chic property is a luxury no-kids-allowed getaway with a private club-like feel. The top-notch design helped earn the property it's a spot as a recent member of Leading Hotels of the World.

Modern home with Exterior, Glass Siding Material, Mid-Century Building Type, and Flat RoofLine. Photo 8 of L'Horizon Resort and SpaView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Shelves, Coffee Tables, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Rug Floor, and End Tables. Photo 9 of L'Horizon Resort and SpaView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room, Pendant Lighting, and Undermount Sink. Photo 10 of L'Horizon Resort and SpaView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room. Photo 11 of L'Horizon Resort and SpaView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • William F. Cody
  • Steve Hermann
Photographer
  • L'Horizon Resort and Spa

Overview

Location
  • Palm Springs, California
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1952