Located just minutes from downtown Palm Springs, L’Horizon was originally a favorite midcentury hideaway for the Hollywood elite, attracting guests that included Marilyn Monroe and Betty Grable. The historic property was built in 1952 by renowned midcentury architect William F. Cody, and it was recently completely restored by LA–based residential designer Steve Hermann.

The updates pay homage to the property’s heritage: Hermann gutted the interiors and made contemporary updates while still working within the framework of the original midcentury architecture. He was guided by the question: "What would Cody have designed if he made this property today?"