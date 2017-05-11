Leman Locke

Leman Locke
Designed by Grzywinski+Pons, the Leman Locke features 105 spacious studios and 63 chic one-bedroom suites, all of which includes a bedroom, kitchen, and living area for the modern traveler to sleep, stay, work, and play.

The Leman Locke is located in London’s east end, near the city’s most creative and vibrant areas of Shoreditch, Hoxton, and Hackney. Modern amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee shop, a bar, a restaurant, co-working spaces, and meeting rooms.

The rooms are available for short and extended stays for working professionals, a bonus of the latter being able to choose a bespoke bed ranging in firmness to appeal to different personal tastes. Grzywinski+Pons designed all of the furniture, including the sofas, beds, and some of the light fixtures and tables. The rooms look inviting with their pastel color palettes, warm textures, and abundant natural light. Attention to all details, including state-of-the-art technology like smart TV's, complimentary ultra-fast WiFi, and the "Locke Box" (a complimentary crate of delectables and Kinsey Apothecary toiletries created exclusively for Locke), makes a temporary stay feel like an elevated version of home in one's adoptive city.

The rooms are available for short and extended stays for working professionals, a bonus of the latter being able to choose a bespoke bed ranging in firmness to appeal to different personal tastes.

Grzywinski+Pons designed all of the furniture, including the sofas, beds, and some of the light fixtures and tables. The rooms look inviting with their pastel color palettes, warm textures, and abundant natural light. Attention to all details, including state-of-the-art technology like smart TV’s, complimentary ultra-fast WiFi, and the "Locke Box" (a complimentary crate of delectables and Kinsey Apothecary toiletries created exclusively for Locke), makes a temporary stay feel like an elevated version of home in one’s adoptive city.

Grzywinski+Pons also designed the impressive stairwell that fosters the connection between the cafe, bar, and restaurant.

Grzywinski+Pons also designed the impressive stairwell that fosters the connection between the cafe, bar, and restaurant.

