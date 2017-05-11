Designed by Grzywinski+Pons, the Leman Locke features 105 spacious studios and 63 chic one-bedroom suites, all of which includes a bedroom, kitchen, and living area for the modern traveler to sleep, stay, work, and play.

The Leman Locke is located in London’s east end, near the city’s most creative and vibrant areas of Shoreditch, Hoxton, and Hackney. Modern amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee shop, a bar, a restaurant, co-working spaces, and meeting rooms.