Sleep, Stay, Work, and Play at the Leman Locke

When I need to work inside my hotel room, I’m relegated to either working in bed or at the small, uncomfortable, and usually dimly lit desk. If only more hotels were like the Leman Locke, a future-facing hospitality concept that blends the best aspects of lifestyle hotels with serviced apartments. Designed by Grzywinski+Pons, the Leman Locke features 105 spacious studios and 63 chic one-bedroom suites, all of which includes a bedroom, kitchen, and living area for the modern traveler to sleep, stay, work, and play. Written by Vy Tran

Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample





The Leman Locke is located in London’s east end, near the city’s most creative and vibrant areas of Shoreditch, Hoxton, and Hackney.







Modern amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee shop, a bar, a forth-coming restaurant (opening February 2017), co-working spaces, and meeting rooms.

















The rooms are available for short and extended stays for working professionals, a bonus of the latter being able to choose a bespoke bed ranging in firmness to appeal to different personal tastes.

Grzywinski+Pons designed all of the furniture, including the sofas, beds, and some of the light fixtures and tables. The rooms look inviting with their pastel color palettes, warm textures, and abundant natural light. Attention to all details, including state-of-the-art technology like smart TV’s, complimentary ultra-fast WiFi, and the "Locke Box" (a complimentary crate of delectables and Kinsey Apothecary toiletries created exclusively for Locke), makes a temporary stay feel like an elevated version of home in one’s adoptive city.









Grzywinski+Pons also designed the impressive stairwell that fosters the connection between the cafe, bar, and restaurant.











