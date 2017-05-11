Think of a country escape within easy reach of Paris and you’re probably thinking of a palace built by the 18th-century aristocracy. As much as we love a good palace hotel, we also love hotels that take some liberties with expectations, and Le Barn is one of those hotels. Formerly an equestrian estate, it’s been redeveloped by a cutting-edge Parisian design firm, and the result is a hotel that’s comfortingly rustic and refreshingly stylish at the same time — its buildings combine classic agricultural silhouettes with contemporary construction and detailing.

The interiors are even more modern than that; farmhouse kitsch is entirely absent, replaced by a style that’s minimalistic but no less cozy for it, clean lines rendered in warm tones and natural textures. They’re comfortable but stop well short of anything ostentatious, and they’ve all got private terraces for plentiful views of the surrounding countryside.

You won’t be surprised to learn that La Serre, the restaurant, is a farm-to-table affair, and cooking and cocktail classes feature as well. There’s also a small spa that features Nordic-style outdoor hot tubs as well as a traditional treatment room. For the most part, though, the diversions depend on Le Barn’s rural setting: not just lawn games and cycling but horseback riding as well, in a nod to the estate’s former life.

Text Courtesy of Tablet Hotels