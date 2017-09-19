Lazard Avenue
Lazard Avenue is a minimalist interior located in Montréal, Canada, designed by Newsam + Catlin Stothers Design. The objective was to inject a modern aesthetic into a new kitchen, library, master bedroom and en suite, while respecting the classic architectural details throughout the rest of the home. The kitchen had been relocated to the garage in a previous renovation, which presented several design challenges. Low concrete ceilings, ventilation ducts and cinderblock walls required diligence in achieving a plan that would create the illusion of height and light. Sombre cabinetry from the previous kitchen gave way to a brighter palette of white and bleached butternut. White surface-mounted monopoints add architectural interest and juxtapose a sculptural suspension with an industrial influence, over the dining table. Concealed LED strips add ambient lighting for evenings.
Credits
- Newsam + Catlin Stothers Design
- Drew Hadley