This villa is located on a steep hilly property in the affluent town of

Lavasan, only 30 minutes from Central Tehran, Iran. The site offers

views of Jajrood River basin, one of the main sources of water for

Tehran Metropolitan region. This river is located in the southern part

of the central Alborz mountain range. The view of these majestic

mountains and the Jajrood River makes this place magical and

memorable.

One arrives to the site at the bottom of the steep hill. A 30’ stone

retaining wall of the next-door neighboring villa marks one side of the

property line. On top of the Hill, above the property, are a series of

postmodern and traditional McMansions lined-up shamelessly in a row

next to one another competing in volume, vulgarity & visibility.

The challenge of this project was to create a simple villa embedded in

the topography that met the owners desire for privacy (Islamic tradition

of not being seen by public in the private quarters,) while taking

advantage of the surrounding views (seeing & enjoying the distant

natural elements & views.)

The program was to create a main villa including: a master bedroom

suite, two children bedrooms, a family/TV hall, terraces, living, dining,

kitchen, playroom, large outdoor/indoor space & a swimming pool. In

addition to the main villa, an independent guesthouse was designed

including: one bedroom, living/dining area, and kitchen. Also included

are a caretaker’s house, garage, and additional parking spaces for 4-6

guests. The neighboring lot has a grassy field/garden and a pavilion/

tea-room. In order to engage the views of the mountains & the river the

main spaces needed to be on the higher elevations of the site some 3

or 4 stories above the arrival area which required an elegant staircase

& an elevator to take one to different levels.

Conceptually the main villa takes the form of a sculpture on top of the

hill. The volume of the guesthouse & the caretaker’s house is broken

down into different parts and carved into the hillside. A three-story

structure creates a base for the main villa above continuing the next door

neighbor’s 30’ wall. This base volume includes the garage, entry

veranda, exterior stair, an elevator and a duplex guesthouse. Above the

guesthouse is a platform for the pool and main villa only partially visible

from the street.