This 3,900 square foot residence is located in a well established, traditional neighborhood in University Park, Texas. Larchmont House responds to this context by blending conventional house forms and materials with crisp detailing and simple massing. An outdoor courtyard and trellis is created to the east in order to allow dappled morning light into the main living areas. The entry tower welcomes guests and provides privacy to the side courtyard. Windows at the front elevation allow north light to filter through a grove of trees and into the living spaces without compromising privacy.

Larchmont House is organized using a simple 4 foot building module with iterations expanding to 12’, 36’ and 72’. The plan is comprised of two 36’ x 36’ squares forming a 1:2 rectangle. The plan geometries are reiterated in elevation/section and are the basis of deriving the “iconic” house massing. Dimensional control of material selections and detailing add a sense of craft to the simple composition of elements.