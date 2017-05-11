We designed this home for our young family and we built the entire house together. A nod to the mid-century modern homes that we specialize in the second floor is captured by an iconic butterfly roof. The yards have been transformed from a patch of weeds into a tropical vacation spot influenced by visiting family in Hawaii while growing up and the indoor / outdoor features like walls that disappear add to the magical feel of the spaces.

designed by serrao design | Architecture

built by serrao design | Build