Land Park Residence
We designed this home for our young family and we built the entire house together. A nod to the mid-century modern homes that we specialize in the second floor is captured by an iconic butterfly roof. The yards have been transformed from a patch of weeds into a tropical vacation spot influenced by visiting family in Hawaii while growing up and the indoor / outdoor features like walls that disappear add to the magical feel of the spaces.
designed by serrao design | Architecture
built by serrao design | Build
Alley Elevation
Inside / Outside living
Dining Room to Kitchen
Master Bedroom
Guest Room
Backyard towards 2nd floor deck and including the living room
Backyard tree-less house made from 60 year old reclaimed fence
Entry and stairs
- serrao design | Build
Location
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
2
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Square Feet
2600
Lot Size
4800
