Land Park Residence

By serrao design | Architecture
Land Park Residence
View Photos

We designed this home for our young family and we built the entire house together. A nod to the mid-century modern homes that we specialize in the second floor is captured by an iconic butterfly roof. The yards have been transformed from a patch of weeds into a tropical vacation spot influenced by visiting family in Hawaii while growing up and the indoor / outdoor features like walls that disappear add to the magical feel of the spaces.

designed by serrao design | Architecture
built by serrao design | Build

serrao design | Architecture uploaded Land Park Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Side Yard, Horizontal Fences, Wall, Landscape Lighting, Trees, Shrubs, and Flowers. Alley Elevation Photo of Land Park ResidenceView Photos

Alley Elevation

Modern home with Kitchen, Concrete Counter, Metal Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Concrete Floor, Concrete Backsplashe, Accent Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Range Hood, Dishwasher, and Undermount Sink. Inside / Outside living Photo 2 of Land Park ResidenceView Photos

Inside / Outside living

Modern home with Concrete Counter, Dining Room, Table, Bar, Stools, Accent Lighting, Chair, Storage, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Concrete Floor. Dining Room to Kitchen Photo 3 of Land Park ResidenceView Photos

Dining Room to Kitchen

Modern home with Concrete Counter, Wood Cabinet, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Metal Cabinet, Concrete Backsplashe, Concrete Floor, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Range Hood, Dishwasher, Undermount Sink, and Bedroom. Master Bedroom Photo 4 of Land Park ResidenceView Photos

Master Bedroom

Modern home with Concrete Counter, Recessed Lighting, Wood Cabinet, Metal Cabinet, Concrete Floor, Concrete Backsplashe, Accent Lighting, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Range Hood, Dishwasher, Undermount Sink, Bed, Chair, Track Lighting, and Bedroom. Guest Room Photo 5 of Land Park ResidenceView Photos

Guest Room

Modern home with Wood Cabinet, Wall Oven, Concrete Counter, Metal Cabinet, Concrete Backsplashe, Refrigerator, Cooktops, Range Hood, Dishwasher, Undermount Sink, Bed, Chair, Track Lighting, Storage, Ceiling Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Outdoor. Backyard towards 2nd floor deck and including the living room Photo 6 of Land Park ResidenceView Photos

Backyard towards 2nd floor deck and including the living room

Modern home with Concrete Counter, Wood Cabinet, Concrete Backsplashe, Refrigerator, Metal Cabinet, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Range Hood, Dishwasher, Undermount Sink, Bed, Chair, Track Lighting, Storage, Ceiling Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Back Yard, Garden, Side Yard, and Grass. Backyard tree-less house made from 60 year old reclaimed fence Photo 7 of Land Park ResidenceView Photos

Backyard tree-less house made from 60 year old reclaimed fence

Modern home with Concrete Counter, Wood Cabinet, Metal Cabinet, Concrete Backsplashe, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Range Hood, Dishwasher, Undermount Sink, Bed, Chair, Track Lighting, Storage, Ceiling Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Back Yard, Walkways, Trees, and Shrubs. Entry and stairs Photo 8 of Land Park ResidenceView Photos

Entry and stairs

Credits

Posted By
s
serrao design | Architecture
@serrao
Builder
  • serrao design | Build
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Sacramento, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Square Feet
  • 2600
    • Lot Size
  • 4800

    • Press

    Publications
  • Sacramento Home