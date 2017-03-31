A year round cottage minutes from Georgian Bay in Meaford, Ontario, this house derives its form and space from the simplicity of a traditional gabled dogtrot, a typology familiar in the southern US, but less so in northern climates. With the sleeping areas to one side of the breezeway, and the living to the other, the 16foot square opening in the centre of the house provides the Owner with an outdoor living room that keeps them intimately engaged in their environment.

The house sits on the brow of a clearing adjacent to wetlands and a winding ravine. With an interior entirely of plywood and white oak flooring, it is a spare wooden container in the Ontario woods.

The exterior of the house is horizontal untreated tongue and groove cedar boards left to weather to a silver grey. The roof is corrugated steel. Connecting the house to the landscape, the earth slopes upwards, passing through the breezeway at its centre.

The house was executed under OMAS:WORKS.

Landscape Designer: Joel Loblaw, Inc.

Structural Engineer: Blackwell

General Contractor: Clancy Builders Ltd.

Photography: Studio Shai Gil