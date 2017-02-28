Lakeside Cottage
The first fully permitted dwelling in San Diego County made from recycled shipping containers. The McConkey Residence is approximately 800 sf and utilizes three 20' shipping containers.
The house offers beautiful mountain and lake views.
This small guest house is built on the edge of a canyon.
High ceilings give the space a loft feel.
Aluminum roll up door extends the living space outdoors.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- obr Archi
Builder
- Built by Owner
Photographer
- Kevin Walsh
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
1
Full Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2015
Square Feet
800
Lot Size
6 acres
Press
Publications