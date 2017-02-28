Lakeside Cottage

The first fully permitted dwelling in San Diego County made from recycled shipping containers. The McConkey Residence is approximately 800 sf and utilizes three 20' shipping containers.

The house offers beautiful mountain and lake views.

This small guest house is built on the edge of a canyon.

High ceilings give the space a loft feel.

Aluminum roll up door extends the living space outdoors.

  • obr Archi
  • Built by Owner
  • Kevin Walsh

  • Lakeside, California
  • 1
  • 1
  • House (Single Residence)
  • Modern
  • 2015
  • 800
  • 6 acres

