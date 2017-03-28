Located in Inlet Beach, this one bedroom, one bath home was designed with a tight eye on budget constraints. A dramatic concrete paver driveway mimics the worn tire rut driveways of Old Florida, while tongue-and-groove pine siding blends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. A gated entry leads into the home’s private courtyard, where visitors discover two dramatic glass walls comprise a corner of the house. A terraced courtyard leads to the steps of the swimming pool, which forms the support base for a sandblasted interior/exterior concrete wall. On the opposite side of the concrete block wall is the home’s bathroom/laundry/storage/ outdoor shower. At the end of a long hallway lies a poured in-place concrete bathtub and 9×9 sliding glass doors that open up to an outdoor shower. Future expansion to the home will include a two-story main house located behind, and level with, the upper terrace of the courtyard.

750 SF of heated and cooled space.

1400 SF Under roof

Phase I: Living / Dining, Kitchen, Bathroom, Porch, Courtyard with a Pool, and Parking