Lakefront
Client envisioned a fresh approach to his vacation home in an area filled with traditional houses. This 3000SF modern house has an open-plan concept and takes full advantage of its lakefront location. The house is designed to maximize its frontage and provide lakeview to all the rooms. The covered patio connects all the programs and serves as a transitional space between the indoor and outdoor.
