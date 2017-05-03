Lake Washington Home

By Atelier Drome
Lake Washington Home
This modern home uses color and pattern to help distinguish the modulations in form. The large amounts of glazing provide views of the lake from all rooms.

This modern home uses color and pattern to help distinguish the variations in form and provide views of the lake from all rooms.

This modern home uses color and siding patterns to help distinguish the house. The large amounts of glazing provide views of the lake from all rooms.

This third story master suite is completely open from stair to master bedroom and master bath.

This black and white bathroom is open to the master suite as well as the deck and view beyond.

This freestanding tub allows the homeowners to site and enjoy the view during a soak.

The windows in this house extend from floor to ceiling in order to maximize light and views.

This modern steel stair features wood treads spanning between steel channels. Steel rods are provided instead of the standard cable rail.

This modern home uses color and siding patterns to help distinguish the house. The large amounts of glazing provide views of the lake from all rooms.

Location
  Washington