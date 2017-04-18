Lake St-Francis Residence
Inspired by our Modern Contemporary collection, this BONE Structure home is built on a flat lot with a spectacular view of Lake St-Francis. This architectural work is characterized by the presence of noble and pure materials, carefully laid out, creating a refined environment to the owners’ taste. Sunsets are simply spectacular. The light reflection on the lake is breathtaking and can be felt from inside of the residence.
BONE Structure uploaded Lake St-Francis Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Photographer
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2014