By BONE Structure
Lake St-Francis Residence
Inspired by our Modern Contemporary collection, this BONE Structure home is built on a flat lot with a spectacular view of Lake St-Francis. This architectural work is characterized by the presence of noble and pure materials, carefully laid out, creating a refined environment to the owners’ taste. Sunsets are simply spectacular. The light reflection on the lake is breathtaking and can be felt from inside of the residence.

BONE Structure
Location
  • Québec, Canada
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2014