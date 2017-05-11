Lake Forest Park Mid Century Renovation

By FINNE Architects
The Lake Forest Park Renovation consisted of a complete re-working of a 50’s NW Contemporary house on a large, wooded site north of Seattle. The floor plan was altered to create an enlarged kitchen, master bedroom, master bath, and study. While the existing exposed wood ceiling was kept, large glass light monitors were added to bring a soft wash of natural light to the interior. Materials such as steel, cherry, natural grass, terrazzo, and Douglas Fir were used in juxtaposition, allowing each material to benefit from adjacent contrasts in texture and color. Existing terrazzo floors were re-finished, and some new terrazzo flooring was added in complementary colors. Casework consisted primarily of cherry panels with a custom-textured CNC panel. A 30-ft. accent wall adjacent to the dining and kitchen was clad entirely with weathered steel panels. Suspended casework on the steel wall utilized resin panels with natural grasses, backlit by LED lighting inside the cabinets.

In keeping with other FINNE projects, this renovation pursued the idea of “crafted modernism,” the enrichment of a modernist aesthetic with highly personal, crafted materials and objects. Custom fabrications included the cast-glass kitchen counter, steel wall panels, suspended steel mirror frames, laser-cut steel shade valences, custom steel lighting bars, hand-blown glass light fixtures (TROMS pendants), and a number of custom furniture pieces.

Sustainable design practices were integral to the project from the start. Radiant heating under terrazzo flooring create an even heat source with maximum energy efficiency. High clerestory windows bring natural light deep into the house and motorized operators allow for venting during summer months.

Exterior view of main entry

Interior view of living area and new entry glass wall

Detail of custom front door in Douglas Fir

View of living area with new clerestory windows, wood paneling and casework.

Cabinet detail with custom CNC-milled textured cherry panels

View of dining and kitchen areas with weathered steel wall, cherry cabinets and custom light fixtures.

Kitchen with custom CNC-milled textured cherry cabinets, quartz counters and cast-glass breakfast counter.

Detail of custom cast-glass counter with steel supports

Exterior view of master bedroom and master bath

Interior view of master bedroom

Master bath with suspended steel mirror in front of glass wall

Custom blackened steel towel bar

Credits

Posted By
FINNE Architects
@nilsfinne
Interior Design
Builder
  • Schultz Miller
Photographer
  • Benjamin Benschneider

Press