This home for a vibrant young family takes in the lake with wide expanses of glass in some spaces and playful peeks at the landscape in others. The house has a no-nonsense open floor plan with a large wood-burning fireplace anchoring one end and a bright kitchen at the other. Sliding glass doors open up to a screen porch for full-on summertime. Confetti windows on the fireplace wall and a family-size reading nook hint at the dynamic personalities living here. The home has a combination of practical and expressed materials with a playful appearance focused on family lake living.

Architect: Jean Rehkamp Larson | Rehkamp Larson Architects