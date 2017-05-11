This family hideaway was designed for modern, easy living inspired by the essence of “camp life” and a family’s love for the outdoors. Designed to celebrate its location and the history and culture of the region, the house draws inspiration from miner’s cabins, barns, alpine structures, and the natural environment. These vernacular inspirations were blended with modern shapes, elements and details to create a fresh and welcoming aesthetic. Living spaces spread amongst three levels allow for separation and togetherness while connecting to the outdoors and the breathtaking views.