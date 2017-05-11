Lake Chelan

By Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
Lake Chelan
This family hideaway was designed for modern, easy living inspired by the essence of “camp life” and a family’s love for the outdoors. Designed to celebrate its location and the history and culture of the region, the house draws inspiration from miner’s cabins, barns, alpine structures, and the natural environment. These vernacular inspirations were blended with modern shapes, elements and details to create a fresh and welcoming aesthetic. Living spaces spread amongst three levels allow for separation and togetherness while connecting to the outdoors and the breathtaking views.

Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan

Credits

Posted By
Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
@hoedemakerpfeiffer
Interior Design
  • Amy Baker Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Randy Allworth, Allworth Design
Builder
  • Rimmer & Roeter Construction, LLC
Photographer
  • Thomas Story

Overview

Location
  • Washington

    • Press

    Awards
  • IIDAwards, 2015