Lake Austin Cabin

Lake Austin Cabin
This previously undeveloped 5 acre lot, nicknamed ‘the Narrows’ had been a gathering place for the family since the 1970’s. The beautiful Cyprus tree lined Lake Austin waterfront oasis lies just a few miles outside of downtown. The owners insisted on a simple, humble, yet unique cabin to host their family gatherings and quiet weekend retreats.

This small cabin, nicknamed ‘Cousin Cabana’, needed to host multiple programs in a small space while maintaining a large feel. The 610 sf cabin consists of a single kitchen-living-dining room, bath, storage space, and deck. We chose natural materials and methods that would be as maintenance free as possible for years to come including an ipe rainscreen siding, custom floor-to-ceiling face-glazed steel windows, and an integrated board-formed concrete foundation-low wall-planter.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Glass Siding Material, Cabin Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material.
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Glass Siding Material.
Location
  • Austin, Texas
  • 0
  • 1
  • 0
  • House (Single Residence)
  • Modern
  • 2013
  • 610
  • 171,424 sf