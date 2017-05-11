Laidley Cottage
Like much of San Francisco’s housing stock, the Laidley Street Cottage was becoming out of date. Built to last 100 years, the home was at the end of its useful life with all building systems needing upgrading. Originally, the home was an existing rear yard cottage. In the redesign, additional square footage was modest and focused on right-sizing the property to the site while adding new building systems and daylit design. The Laidley Street cottage now has a friendly window filled facade, but the fence and gate structure provide privacy to the occupants on the living level. The living space extends generously to the front yard. The master bedroom has a private rear garden, and the guest bedroom has a balcony, providing yet more indoor-outdoor connections. Outdoor space becomes part of the daily living area of the home. The Laidley Street Cottage's attainable scale and outdoor oasis help foster a livable city for the next 100 years.
Street View
The window filled facade with indoor outdoor connections
Central Stair
Stair Detail
Main living space
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
Kitchen detail
Master bedroom with outdoor space
Outdoor space off master bedroom
Master Bedroom
Master bath with views to outdoor space
sun shade
guest room
2nd bedroom
Credits
- MT Development