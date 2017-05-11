Laidley Cottage

By Red Dot Studio
Laidley Cottage


Like much of San Francisco’s housing stock, the Laidley Street Cottage was becoming out of date. Built to last 100 years, the home was at the end of its useful life with all building systems needing upgrading. Originally, the home was an existing rear yard cottage. In the redesign, additional square footage was modest and focused on right-sizing the property to the site while adding new building systems and daylit design. The Laidley Street cottage now has a friendly window filled facade, but the fence and gate structure provide privacy to the occupants on the living level. The living space extends generously to the front yard. The master bedroom has a private rear garden, and the guest bedroom has a balcony, providing yet more indoor-outdoor connections. Outdoor space becomes part of the daily living area of the home. The Laidley Street Cottage's attainable scale and outdoor oasis help foster a livable city for the next 100 years.

Red Dot Studio uploaded Laidley Cottage through Add A Home.
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, and House Building Type. Street View Photo of Laidley Cottage

Street View

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Fences, Wall, Raised Planters, Front Yard, Hardscapes, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. The window filled facade with indoor outdoor connections Photo 2 of Laidley Cottage

The window filled facade with indoor outdoor connections

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Glass Railing. Central Stair Photo 3 of Laidley Cottage

Central Stair

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Glass Railing. Stair Detail Photo 4 of Laidley Cottage

Stair Detail

Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, and Coffee Tables. Main living space Photo 5 of Laidley Cottage

Main living space

Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Range, Wood Cabinet, Wine Cooler, Concrete Counter, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Pendant Lighting, Range Hood, Concrete Floor, Undermount Sink, and Microwave. Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting. Photo 6 of Laidley Cottage

Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.

Modern home with Kitchen, Range, Porcelain Tile Backsplashe, White Cabinet, and Concrete Counter. Kitchen detail Photo 7 of Laidley Cottage

Kitchen detail

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Small Patio, Porch, Deck. Master bedroom with outdoor space Photo 8 of Laidley Cottage

Master bedroom with outdoor space

Modern home with Outdoor, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Fences, Wall, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, and Raised Planters. Outdoor space off master bedroom Photo 9 of Laidley Cottage

Outdoor space off master bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Pendant Lighting. Master Bedroom Photo 10 of Laidley Cottage

Master Bedroom

Master bath with views to outdoor space Photo 11 of Laidley Cottage modern home

Master bath with views to outdoor space

Modern home with Outdoor. sun shade Photo 12 of Laidley Cottage

sun shade

Modern home with Bedroom, Pendant Lighting, and Bed. guest room Photo 13 of Laidley Cottage

guest room

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Pendant Lighting. 2nd bedroom Photo 14 of Laidley Cottage

2nd bedroom