L.A. transplants settling in Laguna needed to transform a two-story duplex into a single family home. Our plan included removing walls, adding new spaces, and creating a fun but neutral palette. The deep blues and putty tones on the walls and cabinetry added depth and warmth, while new windows and open spaces now allow natural light to pour through the entire space. We love the way you can see through the home, for example, from the kitchen you’re able to see into the playroom and from the front door you can see completely through to the backyard.