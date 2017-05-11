Try Dwell+ For Free

Lady

By idealist studio
Lady
Architecture and interior design studio idea:list designed a classy, sophisticated and feminine apartment in Slovenia's capital Ljubljana. Delicate design together with feminine lines of selected functional pieces, contrasts with pragmatically designed furniture suggests an aesthetic choice that clearly defines the identity of its user – a timeless Lady.


The client wanted to keep her 62 sqm apartment bright, seemingly warm and simply shaped, with some addition of blue which she adores so much. That is why the architects sought conceptual inspiration from the period of Bauhaus and many times overlooked Elieen Gray's interiors. With its clean lines and functionality her pieces were nevertheless designed with comfort in mind in addition to a great deal of feminine elegance and glamour.

The interior was designed by carefully playing with volumes and voids according to their function while dematerializing them and maximizing their use. As such the design is consistent through the whole apartment – each full element is useful and intended for a specific purpose and each void is formed with the knowledge that it can soon be filled. The latter basically functions on its own, but if the owner fills it with objects such as paintings, statues or some useful pieces such as fashion accessories and dresses, the objects are placed in a functional frame or compositional context and do not act foreign.

At the beginning the architects from idea:list studio rearranged the kitchen in the living space from an L shape design into two parallel lines that gave them additional storage space. The kitchen island formed as a volume that rests on a long storage bench that connects the kitchen part and the dining space and with its reduced lateness opens up the room and lets light seep through. This new orientation of the kitchen and consequently also the dining part enables circular visual communication between the latter two and the living room, perfectly fitting into its user’s living habits. Perfect counterbalance to an elegant kitchen in two shades of blue lies in furniture covered with oak veneer. Consequently this volumes combined with different colours and materials form a starting point upon which other spaces are designed. The latter is manifested in different functions of assembled volumes and colours.

The work area and guestbed are represented in the cabinet as voids and are highlighted by wooden lines that visually continue in theform of a bench throughthe hallway and into the living space where they manifest as a cabinet under the television. The empty frame in the bedroom lets light pass through to the wardrobe while still dividing the sleeping part from the dressing room and in addition serving as a hanger and a place for a rotating mirror.

Clean minimalistic lines are complimented by rounded shapes as details that make the space more elegant and sophisticated. This shows best with the shapes of mirrors in this apartment which have a dual function – for examplethe mirror in the bedroomthat simultaneously serves as storage space for jewellery likewise the mirror in the hallway (together with the blue lining) also serves as a cover for the installation cabinets, as a shelf for hanging keys and finally it acts as an introduction to the aesthetics of the apartment (and its owner) to every visitor. The luxurious deep blue velvet on the rounded upholstered backs of benches and beds adds a desired elegance to the space, while carefully selected fabrics in curtains and cushions further enrich it with different textures and delicate contrasts.

PROJECT INFO
Interior Design: idea:list studio
Design Team: Urša Kres, Tina Begović, Urban Pahor
Location: Ljubljana, Slovenia
Photography: Blaž Gutman

Modern home with Kitchen, Colorful Cabinet, and Pendant Lighting. Kitchen

Kitchen

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Bench, and Coffee Tables. Living space

Living space

Modern home with Kitchen and Colorful Cabinet. Kitchen details

Kitchen details

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Storage, Table, Bench, and Pendant Lighting. Dining room and kitchen

Dining room and kitchen

Modern home with Living Room, Storage, Chair, Media Cabinet, Pendant Lighting, Wall Lighting, Bench, Coffee Tables, Lamps, Table, and Sofa. Living space

Living space

Modern home with Living Room, Pendant Lighting, Storage, Chair, Sofa, Bench, Coffee Tables, and Table. Living space

Living space

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Media Cabinet, and Wall Lighting. Living room

Living room

Modern home with Living Room and Storage. Lovely details in living room

Lovely details in living room

Modern home with Living Room, Wall Lighting, Coffee Tables, and Storage. Living room details

Living room details

Modern home with Hallway. Entryway

Entryway

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Storage. Guest room

Guest room

Guest room

Guest room

Modern home with Bedroom and Bed. Guest room details

Guest room details

Modern home with Chair and Storage. Guest room and study

Guest room and study

Modern home with Storage, Chair, and Lamps. Working space

Working space

Guest room details

Guest room details

Modern home with Bedroom. Bedroom and the dressing room

Bedroom and the dressing room

Dressing room and a rotating mirror

Dressing room and a rotating mirror

Modern home with Bedroom, Night Stands, Floor Lighting, and Bed. Bedroom with a velvet headboard

Bedroom with a velvet headboard

Modern home with Bedroom, Night Stands, and Bed. Bedroom details

Bedroom details

Credits

Posted By
i
idealist studio
@idealiststudio
Architect
  • idea:list studio
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Blaž Gutman
Year
  • 2019
    • Square Feet
  • 62