La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort

By Studio RHE
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort
La Vinya is a unique four bedroom villa at the edge of the world famous PGA Catalunya golf resort. Located in the foothills of the Pyrenees in northeast Spain, the PGA Catalunya Resort incorporates two open championship standard golf courses with a recently curated collection of architectural villas.

Studio RHE took the unique features of the site to design a one-off residence that both exploits its location overlooking the famous Spanish Open course, and blends seamlessly with the hillside landscape. Making use of unique features that characterise the existing hillside site we have sought to incorporate the natural forest, undulating topography and historic agricultural walls.

Living spaces are broken into separate components and arranged along a robust stone wall. All accommodation is orientated to provide both complete privacy and carefully framed mountain views.

Credits

Posted By
Studio RHE
@anniestrac
Architect
Photographer
  • Dirk Linder

Overview

Location
  • Catalonia, Spain
    • Year
  • 2014