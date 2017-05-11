La Micheline

By
La Micheline
View Photos

$894 per night

House10 guests5bd5ba
Bioul, Walloon Region, Belgium
Book This

Located just an hour away from Brussels, the only visible clue to this vacation home's past life is the train track that traverses its bucolic property.

Once a small country train station, La Micheline has been converted into an interesting property that features a timeless silhouette, original stonework, vaulted ceilings, and a rich history.

Modern home with Outdoor, Field, Trees, Grass, Hardscapes, and Walkways. Situated on 25 acres of rolling fields just outside the village of Bioul, Belgium, the charming home was renovated and designed by architect Stéphane Lebrun of Kyo-co Atelier. The interiors were designed and photographed by Jean-Luc Laloux. What makes the property so unique is that the old out-of-service train tracks still wind throughout the property and have created a playground where kids and parents alike can push each other around on little makeshift cars. Photo of La MichelineView Photos

Situated on 25 acres of rolling fields just outside the village of Bioul, Belgium, the charming home was renovated and designed by architect Stéphane Lebrun of Kyo-co Atelier. The interiors were designed and photographed by Jean-Luc Laloux. What makes the property so unique is that the old out-of-service train tracks still wind throughout the property and have created a playground where kids and parents alike can push each other around on little makeshift cars.

Modern home with Exterior, Gable RoofLine, Stone Siding Material, House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Tile Roof Material, Glass Siding Material, and Concrete Siding Material. The only clue to the property's past life are the train tracks which traverse the garden. Photo 2 of La MichelineView Photos

The only clue to the property's past life are the train tracks which traverse the garden.

Modern home with Exterior, Tile Roof Material, Stone Siding Material, House Building Type, Glass Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, Concrete Siding Material, and Cabin Building Type. Photo 3 of La MichelineView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Tile Roof Material, Stone Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, Cabin Building Type, Glass Siding Material, and Concrete Siding Material. The ground floor of the two-story structure includes a living room, dining room, and three bedrooms—all with en-suite bathrooms. It also features a huge loft area with an additional living space, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom. Each level has an outdoor terrace, while the lower terrace has a barbecue. Photo 4 of La MichelineView Photos

The ground floor of the two-story structure includes a living room, dining room, and three bedrooms—all with en-suite bathrooms. It also features a huge loft area with an additional living space, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom. Each level has an outdoor terrace, while the lower terrace has a barbecue.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Concrete Floor, Rug Floor, Standard Layout Fireplace, Wood Burning Fireplace, Sofa, Floor Lighting, and Coffee Tables. The property has a soaring sense of space thanks to the vaulted ceilings. Photo 5 of La MichelineView Photos

The property has a soaring sense of space thanks to the vaulted ceilings.

Modern home with Staircase, Metal Railing, Wood Railing, and Concrete Tread. The sleek, renovated kitchen includes a long, almost monastic dining table, a metallic kitchen-bar, and beautiful views. A mix of new and vintage furnishings—including modular beds, a chic bathtub by Agape in the lofted bathroom, and a contemporary fireplace in the living room—complement the dark interior palette and heavy use of wood and stone. Photo 6 of La MichelineView Photos

The sleek, renovated kitchen includes a long, almost monastic dining table, a metallic kitchen-bar, and beautiful views. A mix of new and vintage furnishings—including modular beds, a chic bathtub by Agape in the lofted bathroom, and a contemporary fireplace in the living room—complement the dark interior palette and heavy use of wood and stone.

Modern home with Kitchen, Metal Counter, Wood Cabinet, Pendant Lighting, and Refrigerator. The lower kitchen-bar is fully equipped to semi-professional standards, including a gas stove from Lacanche and a side-by-side refrigerator. Photo 7 of La MichelineView Photos

The lower kitchen-bar is fully equipped to semi-professional standards, including a gas stove from Lacanche and a side-by-side refrigerator.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Concrete Floor, and Chair. Photo 8 of La MichelineView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Concrete Floor, Wall Lighting, Wall Oven, Drop In Sink, Refrigerator, and Accent Lighting. An additional kitchen has been placed in the loft for added convenience. Photo 9 of La MichelineView Photos

An additional kitchen has been placed in the loft for added convenience.

Modern home with Bath Room, Freestanding Tub, and Concrete Floor. Each room comes equipped with an en suite bathroom. This one includes a stylish bathtub by Agape. Photo 10 of La MichelineView Photos

Each room comes equipped with an en suite bathroom. This one includes a stylish bathtub by Agape.

Modern home with Bath Room and Wall Lighting. Photo 11 of La MichelineView Photos
Modern home with Concrete Floor and Wall Lighting. Photo 12 of La MichelineView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, and Concrete Floor. Photo 13 of La MichelineView Photos
Modern home with Concrete Floor. Photo 14 of La MichelineView Photos
Modern home with Floor Lighting. Photo 15 of La MichelineView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, and Grass. The large garden is surrounded by green pastures, woods, and the original train tracks. It also includes a bread/pizza oven, boules (a French game), and ping-pong. Photo 16 of La MichelineView Photos

The large garden is surrounded by green pastures, woods, and the original train tracks. It also includes a bread/pizza oven, boules (a French game), and ping-pong.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Stéphane Lebrun of Kyo-co Atelier
Interior Design
  • Jean-Luc Laloux
Photographer
  • Jean-Luc Laloux
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 5
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Rustic
    • Year
  • 2015

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell