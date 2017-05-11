The hotel is located on a hill with wonderful cross-ventilation, surrounded by luscious vegetation and the soothing symphony of the native Coqui frogs. Being on one of the highest points of the island provides us with an amazing view of sunrises and sunsets. The island has hardly any light pollution, which creates the perfect atmosphere to see the stars at night. Under the right clear-sky conditions, even the Milky Way becomes visible for stargazers to admire.

Text Courtesy of La Finca Victoria